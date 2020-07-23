A Raksha Bandhan gift for women of Manipur says PM Modi after inaugurating water project

New Delhi, July 23: It is a Raksha Bandhan gift for the women of Manipur, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said as he laid the foundation stone for the water supply project through video conferencing today.

This project will give clean drinking water to Greater Imphal and 1,700 villages in Manipur and would also provide a lifeline to these people, PM Modi alas said. He also said that it would help women in as many as one lakh families in the state.

PM Modi also said that the project has been designed with the help of local panchayats and the people. This is a fine example of decentralisation, he also added.

This project will generate employment for thousands of people, the PM also said. The work to lay the pipelines continued even during the COVID-19 lockdown. The country did not stop due to the pandemic, he also said.

The Northeast is battling twin challenges of COVID-19 and floods. I assure you that everyone is with you during this difficult time, the PM also said.

The Manipur Water Supply project is an externally funded project and has been designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households. This is a important component of the Manipur State Government's project, 'Har Ghar Jaleel.'