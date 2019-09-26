A quick recap on what happened in 1971? What is Rajnath Singh reminding Pakistan of?

New Delhi, Sep 26 Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh warned Islamabad and reminded them the events of 1971 which led to Bangladesh's freedom from the Pakistan regime.

Continuing to target Pakistan over occupied Kashmir, Singh, said that 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly have been left vacant for PoK. Addressing a rally near Jaipur, Singh warned of a 1971-like disintegration of Pakistan if it repeats historic 'mistakes'.

"We took great precaution and did not attack Pakistan or its Army. We targeted only terror training camps in Balakot. Par agar aage aisa hi chalta raha, toh kuch kaha nahi ja sakta," he said.

What exactly happened in 1971?

December 16 is a significant day for India. It was that year of Indo-Pak conflict, where Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conducted herself with remarkable patience and restraint. She won the war - splitting Pakistan into two, with the new country, Bangladesh.

The Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 started on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after which, Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh.

Politically, the war began in April 1971 when Pakistan pushed nearly nine million refugees into India through a campaign of rape, murder and terror that statistically comes close to Hitler's genocide of Jews in the Second World War, in scale and brutality.

By 16 December, Pakistan's the then commander General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered Dhakha handing over his service revolver to Indian Lieutenant-General J S Aurora.

During this war, over 3,800 soldiers of India and Pakistan sacrificed their lives.

It should be noted that prior to 1971, Muslims hardly spoke their mind - it was only after 1971 that they began to give voice to their opinions and became part of the national mainstream.