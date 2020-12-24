A proposal by China for both sides to move back 8 spurs rejected by India

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Chinese commanders are said to have proposed that the Indian and Chinese troops move back to either side of the eight spurs that overlook the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

The area is named Finger 1-8 and the Chinese have proposed that the area be covered into a no-activity buffer zone.

India has however rejected this proposed because half of the 8 spurs were under India's control before the Chinese troops violated the agreements of 30 years to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Chinese commanders are suggesting that the Indian troops move back and also make the area as a no troop area. Sources tell OneIndia that India wants China to restore the status quo ante. The PLA must go back to its position as of April 2020. As of now both the Indian Army and Chinese PLA are facing each other on Finger 4.

Agreeing to the proposal made by China would be like handing them an incentive for their transgression, the official cited above also said.

On Wednesday, Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane visited the forward areas of the East Ladakh sector. There are thousands of Indian soldiers positioned there to match the strength of the PLA.

The Army chief visited the Rezang La and Rechin La on the Kailash Ranges that were occupied by the Indian troops in an overnight operation on August 29.

This was a preemptive move designed to outclass the PLA which was trying to expand its footprint. General Naravane also visited the south banks of Pangong Tso and ensured that the troops are comfortable in such tough conditions.