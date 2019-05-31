A promise delivered: Modi forms Jal Shakti ministry

New Delhi, May 31: Delivering the promise made in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been given the post of Minister of Jal Shakti in Naredra Modi's new cabinet.

The portfolio was Narendra Modi's one of the key promises were providing clean water to every household in the country in the next five years.

The ministry assumes significance as many states have been dealing with multiple issues over the allocation of water with its neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka.

The idea of creating the Jal Shakti ministry was conceptualised by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for linking rivers from different parts of the country and ensure a solution to the problems of drinking water and irrigation.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat becomes first Jal Skahti minister

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is an MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Jodhpur in 2014 and was made the minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare in September 2017. On Thursday, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was sworn-in as a cabinet minister.

As an MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat contributed to the development of the civil airport of Jodhpur city, which is also known as the 'blue city', and expansion of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The 51-year-old had defeated Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in Jodhpur by over 2.7 lakh votes. The chief minister had represented the constituency five times since 1980.