A play called Jamiawala Bagh staged outside Jamia Millia

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: A play titled 'Jamiawala Bagh' was staged outside the Jamia Millia Islamia which has been at the forefront of the protest against the new citizenship law.

Protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on December 15, said a statement from the Jamia students.

In solidarity with Mohammad Minhajuddin (the injured student who lost one of his eyes), the protesters were requested to bandage one eye to register their dissent and express support.

Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet| OneIndia News

Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge: People march in Delhi in support of Jamia students

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various political outfits active on campus, has been helming the protests outside Gate number 7 of the varsity.