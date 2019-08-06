A personal loss, her commitment unparalleled says Modi on Sushma Swaraj

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: There is an outpouring of grief across the nation after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.

She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to, Modi also said.

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world, the PM said.

I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled.

Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti, Modi also said.

Ironically her last tweet was on Article 370, which was scrapped by the Centre was a couple of hours back.

She had said, "thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you very much, I was waiting to see this in my lifetime"

A day before she also congratulated, Home Minister Amit Shah on his performance in the Rajya Sabha. Shah had made the announcement in the Upper House and also passed the Bill to declare Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Union Territories.

Swaraj, one of India's most beloved external affairs minister passed away at the AIIMS today. She was 67.