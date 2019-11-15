  • search
    "A pattern of harassment" emerging, says Amnesty India on CBI raids

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Amnesty International India on Friday dubbed the CBI raids at its Bengaluru and Delhi offices as "harassment". The NGO said that the work they do is in full compliance with Indian and international law. These are same values that are enshrined in Indian Constitution, Amnesty India said.

    An Amnesty International India's executive was quoted as saying that about half-a-dozen CBI sleuths arrived at about 8.30 am at the Bengaluru office and carried out searches till 5 pm.

    File photo of Amnestys Bengaluru office
    File photo of Amnesty's Bengaluru office

    "Over the past year, a pattern of harassment has emerged every time Amnesty India stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India," Amnesty India statement said.

    "We stand in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are same values that are enshrined in Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance and dissent," the statement further said.

    The CBI on Friday conducted raids at the Amnesty International Indias Bengaluru and Delhi offices.

    Yes, raids were carried out. Details are awaited, a CBI officer told PTI.

    [Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate raids Amnesty International headquarters]

    About a year ago, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the Amnesty International India office in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case.

    The searches were in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment norms linked to a previous case of revocation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the NGO by the Home Ministry in 2010.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 20:51 [IST]
