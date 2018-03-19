A note verbale to Pakistan after Indian officials are harassed

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

India has issued a note verbale after its officials were harassed in Pakistan. Reports of Indian officials being aggressively followed have emerged in the past couple of days.

A note verbale to Pakistan after Indian officials are harassed

Two cases were reported in which the Second Secretary and other officials were followed in an aggressive manner by people in cars and bikes. The note verbale protests the intimidation and harassment of Indian High Commission officials.

India says that there have been 13 such incidents in 2018 alone. India feels that the targeting of Indian officials by unknown persons is being done at the insistence of Islamabad.

Pakistan too has claimed harassment by India. Recently, Pakistan recalled its top diplomat, Sohaia Mehmood. Reports in Pakistan suggested that the officials is unlikely to return soon to India. India however dismissed this as a routine move.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

india, harassed, pakistan, harassment

Story first published: Monday, March 19, 2018, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 19, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.