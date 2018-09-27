A new terminal at Allahabad airport to welcome foreign mission chiefs of 192 countries

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath will come up with an entirely new terminal at the Bamrauli Airport in view of Kumbh Mela in the city to facilitate not only foreign but domestic visitors. The government is taking all measures to showcase the mela in a better way and to provide all possible facility in the city.

In one such initiative, the government has plans to put up digital signages not only in major Indian languages but also in the important foreign languages in the 30 kilometer periphery of the city. Sources in the Uttar Pradesh government said that people from across the country had to land either in Varanasi or in Lucknow to reach Allahabad which are 130 and 200 kilometers away from Allahabad respectively. Now people will be able to get direct flights from the far off places of the country to Allahabad. Air Force officials and civil aviation ministry is looking after the entire matter.

The government sources said that besides provide a good infrastructure in the main city and the city of tents, banking facilities, telecom and internet facilites and other essential services will be provided in the mela area to take care of the people visiting from the country and outside the country. The city of tents as the 45-day long mela is known to the world will install 4000 premium tents for the visitors. Around 192 countries' mission chiefs are also expected to visit the mela for that the city is decked up with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The government is also likely to issue a postal stamp to commemorate the mela in which not only the UP government but the entire Sangh Pariwar is involved.

However, the entire city at the moment has been turned into big pit and all roads being relayed. The city has the plan to paint the government buildings and walls with religious and cultural depictions and slogans.

The government sources said that it would be ready with all its infrastructure that included widening road, proper drainage, covered up manholes, arrangement of WiFi, a big fly over near Allahabad connecting the main city and underpass under the railway lines. Railway stations like Prayag Ghat, Prayag, Allahabad City, Allahabad Junction, Naini and Chiwki Railway stations are beings refurbished and beautified.