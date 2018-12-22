A new media strategy of the government in the offing to counter narratives made by opposition

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 22: The government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are planning to strengthen its media team in view of the next general elections in 2019. It is also being realised that some kind of aggression is required to counter not only narrative made by the Congress but also its affiliates but in a very contrived manner with all facts and figures.

A section in the government is of the view that it was the false narrative made by the Congress and its affiliate that had harmed the BJP in three Assembly elections. So they must be countered and rebutted properly.

Sources said that some new names are being considered not only from the party line but also individuals who agree and subscribe to the policies of the party and the government to speak on including some corporate honchos to speak on economic issues. It will not only be countered on television but on print and social media as well.

Some good write-ups to be written in the print media especially issues like farm crisis, Rafale, intolerance and many such narratives created by the Opposition. The Congress and its affiliates sometimes go overboard to criticise institution and hold the government responsible for doing the same so that will also be countered.

Some of the senior ministers interacting with media will also be helped with all kinds of supports to counter propaganda against the government. A team is working on the nitty-gritty and very soon a new set of people will be around to defend the government and the party.

Actually, the government has realised that the way aggressive and sometimes false propaganda is unleashed by the Congress and its affiliate organisations that needs to be countered properly. Narrative against the government will be responded with counter-narrative.

A source involved in this activity said that false propaganda of the Congress and its affiliates beneficiaries will be responded by facts and figure. The government plans to go aggressive on them.