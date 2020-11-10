A natural disaster defeated us in Bihar says JD(U)

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: JD(U) spokesperson, K C Tyagi has told a television news channel that his party concedes defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections.

While conceding defeat, he told NDTV that his party welcomed the party's mandate, but not the RJD. He also said that a natural disaster defeated the party, while referring to the RJD, which heads the Grand Alliance.

Early trends show that the Grand Alliance is leading in the elections. The exit polls had predicted a win for the Grand Alliance. If this turns out to be the final outcome of the elections, then the 31 year old Tejashwi Yadav would become chief minister of Bihar ending a four term run by Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Election Result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav’s grand alliance takes early lead over Nitish Kumar's NDA

The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.

Officials had said that the trends and results may be a bit delayed this time as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515 to ensure social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.