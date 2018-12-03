  • search

A N Jha appointed as new as Finance Secretary

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 3: AN Jha, Secretary, Expenditure, has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary, a government order said Monday.

    A N Jha appointed as new as Finance Secretary
    Photo credit: cga.nic.in

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Mr Jha's appointment to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

    Fifty-nine-year old Ajay Narayan Jha, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

    An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada.

    He is also an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    an jha finance secretary hasmukh adhia

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 22:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue