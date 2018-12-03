A N Jha appointed as new as Finance Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 3: AN Jha, Secretary, Expenditure, has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary, a government order said Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Mr Jha's appointment to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

Fifty-nine-year old Ajay Narayan Jha, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada.

He is also an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University.

