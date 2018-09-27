  • search

A morning of encounters: Three today at J&K

    Srinagar, Sep 27: Three encounters were launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

    Encounters are on at Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam. In the first encounter the security forces engaged with terrorists at the Noorbagh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Another encounter is on at Dooru Shahbad in Anantnag district in the Kashmir division.

    The third encounter is underway at Chadoora in Budgam. The security forces have managed to gun down one terrorist in the encounter at Srinagar. The firing had stopped and search operations are being carried out.

    As a precautionary measure, the internet services were suspended in these areas. Cordon and search operations have been launched by the security forces. Sources said that the search operation turned into a gunfight after the terrorists opened fire on security personnel.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 8:44 [IST]
