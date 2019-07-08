'A month wasted pleading him': Congress Karan Singh on Rahul Gandhi's resignation

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 08: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said that he was aghast to see confusion and disorientation into which Congress has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25.

    A month wasted pleading him: Congress Karan Singh on Rahul Gandhis resignation
    Senior Congress leader Karan Singh and Rahul Gandhi

    Karan Singh said,''I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation.''

    ''I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions,'' he added.

    On May 25, two days after the disastrous performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha election, when Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party president at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) session, many Congress leaders saw it as a big crisis .

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
