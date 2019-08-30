A month to 45 days, before restrictions are completely eased in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The restrictions in the Valley are likely to continue too for sometime. A latest assessment conducted by the security forces states that it would take at least a month or 45 days, before restrictions are completely eased.

We are assessing the situation on a daily basis and the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner. Our current assessment shows that it may be October or November by the time the restrictions are completely eased, a highly placed source informed OneIndia.

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation. By October 31, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would become two Union Territories. The Intelligence Bureau says that there could be fresh incidents of violence in the run up to October 31. The government does not want any knee jerk reaction and will take all measures to ensure that peace and normalcy returns to the Valley, the source also added.