A month after convoy attack, J P Nadda launches 'Ek Mutthi Chawal' campaign in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 09: Almost a month after his convoy came under attack, BJP president J P Nadda was back in West Bengal Saturday, keeping with his outfit's schedule for him in the poll-bound state.

He is set to launch his party's day-long door-to-door rice collection programme aimed at meeting farmers amid the protest in Delhi over contentious agriculture laws.

The 'Ek Mutthi Chawal' (a fistful of rice) programme aims to blunt the opposition's "anti-farmer" allegation against his party. Under this, he would collect rice from farmers' homes and brief them about the benefits of three new farm laws, against which thousands from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have been protesting for more than a month now in and around Delhi.

Also, BJP workers will go to farmers' homes in 48,000 villages in the state and collect rice and tell them about the new agricultural laws as part of the campaign later on.

Nadda will spend most of the day with farmers of Jagdanandpur village during his day-long trip to the state. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan and address a press conference too.

With Banerjee, also the head of the Trinamool Congress, backing the farmers who are protesting against the three agri laws, the BJP has gone all out to convince farmers about the "benefits" of these Acts and asserted that a large number of them support them.

On December 10, Nadda's vehicle came under attack during his journey to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. Keeping that incident in view, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the district this time.