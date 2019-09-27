A miracle says CJI on writing Ayodhya verdict in four weeks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that it would be a miracle to write the Ayodhya verdict in four weeks.

The submission was made when the court made it clear that it would not grant a single day more than till October 18 for the parties to conclude their arguments.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the arguments in cross appeals by Hindu and Muslim parties seeking ownership of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya has to be completed by October 18.

Not a day more than till October 18 to conclude arguments, SC tells parties in Ayodhya case

Ayodhya case: SC hopes to arrive at verdict by mid-November

Further the Bench said that even if the arguments are completed on October 18 it would be miraculous to take out a judgment in 4 weeks. The CJI retires on November 17 and if the verdict is not delivered before that, then the entire case would have to be reheard by a new Bench.

Further the Bench fixed a time schedule for the completion of arguments for both the Hindu and Muslim parties. Most arguments should be completed by October 4 after which the Supreme Court has Dussehra holiday and will re-open on October 14. This could mean that the court would have another five days until October 18 to hear the arguments and complete it.