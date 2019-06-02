  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A meeting between Kunal Ghosh and Mamata after 6 years

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, June 02: After a gap of almost six years, suspended Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday met party supremo Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence here.

    Ghosh said it was a "very nice meeting" and that he had discussions on several subjects with Banerjee.

    A meeting between Kunal Ghosh and Mamata after 6 years

    The former TMC MP also met party leader and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek.

    Here is BJP's counter to Mamata's objection to "Jai Shri Ram"

    "It was nice meeting the chief minister after six long years. It was an open meeting. We had talks on several subjects," Ghosh told PTI.

    Asked whether the meeting was a step towards him resuming party work, he said, "I do not want to get into all that... Though I had some differences with the party over certain issues, I have not changed my political affiliation."

    Ghosh, was arrested by a special investigation team headed by the then Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in November, 2013, when he was a Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. He was granted bail in 2016.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress kunal ghosh mamata banerjee saradha chit fund scam west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue