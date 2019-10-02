  • search
    A major terror plot foiled in the nick of time at Jammu bus stand

    New Delhi, Oct 02: The interception of a bus close to the MLAs hostel in Jammu and Kashmir ensured that a major terror attack was foiled.

    The security forces recovered 15 kilograms of suspected explosives a few metres away from the Jammu bus stand. The police said that the bus was on its way to Jammu from Billawar in Kathua.

    A major terror plot foiled in the nick of time at Jammu bus stand
    Representational Image

    Sources tell OneIndia that when the bus was about to leave, a couple handed over a bag to the bus conductor and told him that someone would collect it from the bus stand. Further they also handed over the conductor Rs 200 for carrying the bag.

    However this information was picked up in the nick of time by the Military Intelligence. The MI along with the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted the bus and also searched it.

    They managed to recover the bag, following which the conductor explained to them what had happened. Both the driver and the conductor were questioned, following which they were taken to Billawar to gather more information.

    The security forces are still ascertaining the information and have also sent the bag for a forensics test. Police sources say that it is too early to say anything as the investigation is still under progress.

