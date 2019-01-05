A Maharashtrian PM? Why not, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 5: Responding to a question on the possibility of a Marathi becoming Prime Minister by 2050, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said"Marathis have ruled the length and breadth of the country, up to Attock, in different periods of history. I am sure they stand the chance of prime ministership too."

He was speaking during a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (global Marathi convention) here. No Maharashtrian leader has become prime minister of the country yet.

Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari too attended the conference but had left the venue when Fadnavis made the remark. Congress leader and former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde was the chief guest.

"Why not, of course we will see...If anyone has really ruled India, the entire India, in real sense, it is the Maharashtrians, and we have the capability to reach Attock," he said.

Attock, now in Pakistan, was briefly conquered by Maratha armies in the 18th century.

"Hence I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not one but more than one Maharashtrians in the highest post in the country," he said.