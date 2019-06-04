A Leftist analyst has this message for anti-BJP brigade

New Delhi, June 04: A political analyst , having an inclination towards the Left, has a message for the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political parties and intellectuals.

In an off the record conversation, he was asked to analyse the Lok Sabha results in Uttar Pradesh.

Visibly upset over the remarkable victory of the BJP in just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the analyst refused to analyse the results and instead poured his heart out.

The analyst told this scribe that many intellectuals in India and abroad are still not ready to digest the electoral successes of the BJP as they don't analyse the backdoor preparations that the BJP does for every election.

"It's high time that the anti-BJP intelligentsia and the political parties stop cribbing over the success of the saffron party. Instead, they should start analysing the reasons of their bête-noire's success and try to emulate them. For example, while the other political players active in Uttar Pradesh are still analysing their drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls; the BJP has set its next target in the state and tightened its belt to achieve it," says the analyst.

He informs that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already started preparing for the upcoming by-polls for 11 Assembly constituencies in the state.

It's notable that these seats have fallen vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected as Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

BJP MLA from Lucknow Cantt Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP MLA from Tundla SP Singh Baghel, BJP MLA from Govindnagar Satyadev Pachauri, Apna Dal MLA Sangam Lal Gupta MLA from Pratapgarh, BJP MLA from Gangoh Pradeep Kumar, BJP MLA from from Manikpur RK Patel, BJP MLA from Jedpur Upendra Rawat, BJP MLA from Balha from Akshayvar Lal Gond, BJP MLA from Iglas Rajveer Singh, Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur Sadar Ajam Khan, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Jalalpur won Lok Sabha election this time.

All these 11 Assembly seats will go for by-polls within six months.

Out of 11 seats, eight are with the ruling BJP and the pressure is on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to retain these seats.

The analyst says that Adityanath didn't wait for BJP's new UP Chief to take charge and started preparations for the by-polls.

Adityanath has directed all his ministers to keep the importance of upcoming by-polls in their mind, says the analyst.

It's notable that BJP's UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is now the skill development minister in Modi government and the party has to appoint his replacement.

"It's not that the BJP is doing it after winning majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state but its cadres and leaders have been trained to do so after every election irrespective of the results. The result of the training is that the BJP not only bounced back in Uttar Pradesh but even in those states where it was ousted from the power last year," the analyst tells OneIndia.

The BJP had lost Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's Phoolpur seat, and Kairna in last year's Lok Sabha by-polls as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had joined hands to form a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The defeat was a blow to the BJP and Chief Minister Adityanath.

However, it learned a lesson from the defeat; changed strategy and defeated the Grand Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections and won 62 seats out of 80 when most of the political pundits were not ready to give more than 30 seats for the saffron party.

The Congress had also defeated the BJP in last year's assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh but it failed to repeat the success of the assembly polls in the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP won all the 25 seats of Rajasthan, 28 seats out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh, and 09 seats out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

The analyst gives an interesting comparison between the BJP and other political parties.

"You can consider the BJP as a student, who studies daily for the examination, and non-BJP parties like those who wander here and there throughout the year and when exams come they start studying day and night. It's obvious that the one who studies daily as a routine will do better in the exams," he says.

The analyst is also highly annoyed with the Left Party leaders and says their decision to extend external support to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004 proved fatal for the ideology.

"People are not fools as they came to know that how the Left leaders enjoyed fruits of power during UPA-I without being accountable to the nation as well as to the party cadres."

It's notable that the performance of the main parties of the Left Front- Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Part of India (CPI)- started declining from 2009 general elections onwards. the Left Front lost its biggest assets- West Bengal- to Trinamool Congress in 2011 and Tripura to the BJP in 2018.

In 2004 Lok Sabha elections the CPI (M) had won 43 and CPI 10 seats. In 2019, the CPI (M) has been reduced to three and CPI two seats in the Lok Sabha.