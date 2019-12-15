  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A hard decision on the Left Wing extremists on the anvil

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The Centre is keen to resolve internal conflicts and a "hard decision" against Left Wing Extremists may be on the anvil, a senior Army official said here on Saturday.

    Speaking at the ninth Industry Defence Linkage meet here, GOC-in-C of the Army's Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan said the Sino-India border is relatively calm since the Wuhan Conference held last year.

    A hard decision on the Left Wing extremists on the anvil
    Representational Image

    "The Centre is keen to conclude talks with Nagas and is assessing its impact on Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It is not difficult to guess that a similar hard and long-pending decision on Left Wing Extremism may be on the anvil," he said.

    India is a safe haven for persecuted minorities

    The talks with Naga outfits were scheduled to be concluded on October 31, but the Centre on that day announced that the deliberations were not yet completed and the government will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

    On requirements of the Army in the eastern frontier, Chauhan said, "We need night sights, aerial and ground surveillance platforms, road construction and communication equipment."

    Chairman of Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata, Hari Mohan, said the OFB has recently received an order from the Indian Army for 464 T-90 battle tanks.

    "It will take four to five years to complete the Rs 20,000 crore order," he said.

    The OFB is also in the process of receiving an order for 165 BMP armoured vehicles worth Rs 8,000 to 9,000 crore.

    "We are building 114 indigenous Dhanush artillery guns and the Centre has sanctioned an order for another 300 guns," he said.

    Mohan said 85 per cent work on building a futuristic amphibious infantry vehicle with missile-firing capability is completed.

    The OFB Kolkata chairman said the country has to import 65 per cent of its defence requirements.

    Mohan said OFB has done reverse designing for Russian T-72 and T-90 tanks as the technology from that country was complicated.

    Beware of fake news being spread in North East says Army

    Because of reverse designing, engines of Russian BMP vehicles - amphibious tracked infantry fighting vehicle - are now 100 per cent indigenous, he said.

    Chairman of defence subcommittee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), A K Jain, said defence exports of the country has increased from Rs 500 crore in 2010 to Rs 10,000 crore in 2019.

    The Centre has set a target of Rs 35,000 crore annual defence exports by 2025, he added.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army internal security central government

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue