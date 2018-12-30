A handshake, a note on handling Mrs Gandhi queries: ED on AgustaWestland middleman Michel

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Enforcement Directorate has said that alleged AugustaWestland middleman had passed a note to his lawyer asking how to tackle questions on Mrs Gandhi.

The ED explained before a court that Michel was transferring the note to his counsel. During his medical examination, Michel stood up and held out his hand towards his lawyer, who was standing next to him, in the way of a handshake. It was noticed that Michel secretly handed over a folded paper to his counsel. The counsel was carrying his mobile phone under which he hid the paper and put the folded paper discreetly in the pocket of his jacket, the ED also said.

"Persual of the folded paper revealed that it pertained to a set of questions with regard to follow up questions on Mrs Gandhi. It is clear that there is conspiracy to shield and/tamper the evidence that could be brought forth from the questioning of the accused," the ED told the court.

While seeking custody the court was told that Michel had taken the name Mrs Gandhi and the son of an Italian lady.

The agency produced Michel before the court on Saturday where it said that the accused "has taken the name of Mrs Gandhi but in what reference can't be said right now."

The ED also told the court that Michel had identified how HAL was removed from the deal. The ED also sought to ban Michel's lawyer's access to him alleging that he was being tutored from outside.

The court ordered Christian Michel's lawyers to maintain a distance while meeting him. The court restricted the time limit of lawyers to meet Michel to 15 minutes every morning and evening.