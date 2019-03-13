A Governor note that led to EC announcing 7 phase polling in Bengal

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Election Commission of India was criticised by a certain section after it announced that the polls in West Bengal would be conducted in seven phases.

    The decision to conduct the 7 phase poll was taken after the Governor of West Bengal wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister about the potential violence. This was the main reason why the ECI decided to conduct the polls in 7 phases.

    During the meeting of the EC and Home Secretary, one of the key issues that cropped up was relating to the availability of security forces. Would the paramilitary forces be able to move from one constituency to another was another issue that came up for discussion.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha election 2019: Central forces to start reaching West Bengal from March 15

    In the report the Governor, K N Tripathi cited the violence that took place during the panchayat polls that were held last year. There have been increased incidents of clashes between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.

    The Governor also pointed out towards the possibility of attempts to prevent a free and fair election.

