‘A good day to declare my living will’, Twitter reacts after SC allows passive euthanasia

Written By: Oneindia Staff
New Delhi, March 9: The topic of euthanasia has always been a controversial one. The desire of a terminally-ill person to die has never received any legal approval till now in the country even after several experts have spoken in favour of it.

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to take a call on the controversial matter by allowing passive euthanasia and recognising "living will" of terminally-ill patients.
The judgement has been hailed as a "landmark" one by many, while others fear about its abuse by vested interests.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said passive euthanasia and advance living will are "permissible" The bench, also comprising justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also laid down guidelines as to who would execute the will and how the nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board.

The apex court said that advance directives for terminally-ill patients could be issued and executed by the next friend and relatives of such person after which a medical board would consider it. The top court said that directions and guidelines laid down by it and its directive shall remain in force till a legislation is brought on the issue.

Story first published: Friday, March 9, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
