‘A good day to declare my living will’, Twitter reacts after SC allows passive euthanasia

New Delhi, March 9: The topic of euthanasia has always been a controversial one. The desire of a terminally-ill person to die has never received any legal approval till now in the country even after several experts have spoken in favour of it.

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to take a call on the controversial matter by allowing passive euthanasia and recognising "living will" of terminally-ill patients.

The judgement has been hailed as a "landmark" one by many, while others fear about its abuse by vested interests.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said passive euthanasia and advance living will are "permissible" The bench, also comprising justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also laid down guidelines as to who would execute the will and how the nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board.

The apex court said that advance directives for terminally-ill patients could be issued and executed by the next friend and relatives of such person after which a medical board would consider it. The top court said that directions and guidelines laid down by it and its directive shall remain in force till a legislation is brought on the issue.

Here we bring you some of the reactions on Twitter:

A good day to declare my living will. Dear friends & family, please do NOT put me on life support if I slip into an incurable coma due to an accident or illness. #Euthanasia is now a right in #India. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) March 9, 2018

So from now no miracles will happen

#euthanasia — Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) March 9, 2018

Given the option, I know that I would want the right to die with dignity. Kudos to the Supreme Court for making it possible. #Euthanasia — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 9, 2018

Right to Life is there, no Right to Die. There is nothing 'progressive' about "Right to Die"



Passive #Euthanasia today is a partial acceptance of Active #Euthanasia tomorrow. :-( https://t.co/k6UdI2xxYW — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) March 9, 2018

Supreme Court delivers landmark decision on Passive #Euthanasia



Right To Die With Dignity A Fundamental Right



Living will...SC says life support can be removed only after statutory medical board declares patient to be incurable. pic.twitter.com/HxzHChERxl — Gaurav Bhatia BJP (@gauravbh) March 9, 2018

Pathbreaking judgment by Supreme Court allowing #euthanasia with guidelines -right to life also includes right to die with dignity — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 9, 2018

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.