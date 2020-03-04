A few Madhya Pradesh MLAs land in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

By PTI

Bengaluru, Mar 04: A few legislators from Congress- ruled Madhya Pradesh are reportedly in the city, amid allegations of poaching attempts to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

According to sources, around three to four legislators are at a private place in the city's Whitefield area. One of them is said to be an independent legislator.

In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

Kamal Nath, however, asserted there was no threat to his government, which came to power in December 2018 by ousting the BJP.