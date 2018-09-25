A different kind of political formation may emerge in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 25: Talks about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat sharing in continuing in Bihar with a 20:20 division between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the rest of the allies but there is no news about alliance between the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) and some other partners of the Mahagathbandhan.

Besides, there are many other players in state who are undecided where to go and will be a big factor in 2019 elections. In such a situation a different kind of formation is possible in Bihar.

Sources said that the other group that was talking about Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is keeping silent and no seat plan is discussed but if sources are to be believed the situation in Bihar is still fluid and any party may go anywhere. The source further said that at the moment the Congress was not happy with its ally RJD as during the Bharat Bandh that was called by the Congress on increasing fuel price, the party did not support the Congress properly and its leaders were keeping away from the Congress.

The Congress leader realised that none of the RLD leaders joined the Congress so the Congress decided not to travel too far with the alliance partner with this attitude. The Congress is looking for a winning combination for sure. Sources said that its leaders are in touch with important players in the state and looking for an alliance to defeat NDA. The Congress may take along Rajiv Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav who is an MP from Jan Adhikar Party while his wife is already a Congress MP.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) is still indecisive, Jitan Ram Manjhi joined Mahagathbandhan but it is not yet decided which way he will go. Source has gone to the extent of saying that an entire new formation might take place in Bihar where even Lok Janshakti Party may go for such an alliance where it has better chances to win the election and get more seats. However, its leaders refused to make any comment on it.

There are certain other leaders like Lok Sabha member from Darbhanga Kirti Azad, Patna Sahib MP Satrughan Sinha, Vaishali MP Rama Kishor Singh's fate is not clear as he might join the Congress, So different kind of alignments are happening and some surprising development might also take place. This could be the reason for deadlock but very soon hectic parlays will start in Bihar making the picture clear.