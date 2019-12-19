  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A day when love, solidarity faced down bigotry and fascism: Arundhati Roy on CAA protests

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Author Arundhati Roy on Thursday expressed solidarity with protestors across the country who took to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said this is a day when "love and solidarity faced down bigotry and fascism".

    A day when love, solidarity faced down bigotry and fascism: Arundhati Roy on CAA protests
    File Photo of Author Arundhati Roy

    In a statement, she said the protests have "exposed" the government. "Still we Rise. India is standing up. This government stands exposed and discredited. This is a day when love and solidarity face down bigotry and fascism. Everybody has joined in to protest against the unconstitutional CAB and NRC.

    Anti-CAA protests in K'taka: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained; BSY calls for peace

    "We are Dalits, Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Adivasis, Marxists, Ambedkarites, Farmers, Workers, Academics, Writers, Poets, Painters and most of all Students who are the future of this country.

    This time you will not stop us," she said. Author and historian Ramchandra Guha was among those who were detained by the police as nationwide protests broke out against the contentious law.

    More ARUNDHATI ROY News

    Read more about:

    arundhati roy citizenship bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue