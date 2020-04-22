A day after the confrontation, Bengal govt assures cooperation to central teams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has assured the central team of cooperation. The development comes after Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla dashed off a letter to Bengal's chief secretary asking him to comply with the Home Ministry's norms on easing restrictions in the state.

West Bengal' s chief secretary, Rajiv Sinha write, " it is not a fact that central teams have not been provided any cooperation by the West Bengal government. In fact, the teams arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support not the team asked for any help."

He further said that he is in touch with the teams, apprising them of the steps that the state has taken. The two teams would be visiting different parts of the city for assessment, he also said.

This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of central government issued under the Disaster Management Act as well as the directions of the Honb'le Supreme Court," Sinha also wrote.

The Home Ministry had alleged that the state government was not cooperating with the central team visiting Bengal. This is violation of the Disaster Management Act, the MHA also said. The Centre had alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was not adhering to the lockdown measures and allowing certain relaxations despite several reminders.