    A day after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Shah, Rajnath

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party''s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

    Scindia also paid a "courtesy" visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.

    After meeting Scindia, Shah said in a tweet, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP''s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh."

    Jyotiraditya Scindia to arrive in Bhopal today; will hold roadshow

    A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

    Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

    jyotiraditya scindia amit shah rajnath singh madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
