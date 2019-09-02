  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A day after General Rawat’s visit, Pakistan resorts to mortar shelling at LoC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 02: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the troops on the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, and reviewed the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

    A day after General Rawat’s visit, Pakistan resorts to mortar shelling at LoC
    General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visits troops on the Line of Control to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.PTI Photo

    "At about 1300 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a brief statement.

    100 commandos, 100 terrorists: Pakistan planning a major bloodbath in Kashmir

    Officials said the firing from across the border was intense and was still continuing when last reports were received.

    However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, they said.

    Seven people, including five soldiers and a 10-day-old baby, were killed and several others injured in frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the two districts since July.

    The chief of Army staff (COAS), who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday visited forward areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, and reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control.

    During his visit, Gen Rawat interacted with the soldiers deployed on the LoC and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

    More PAKISTANI TROOPS News

    Read more about:

    pakistani troops line of control general bipin rawat

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 6:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue