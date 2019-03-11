  • search
    A day after Ethiopia crash, DGCA issues additional safety instructions for B737 MAX planes

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued additional safety instructions to SpiceJet and Jet Airways for operating Boeing 737 MAX planes. The pilot commanding the aircraft should have at least 1,000 hours of flying experience, according to the DGCA directions.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    A day after a 737 MAX aircraft crashed in Ethiopia killing 157 people, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said interim safety measures are being taken with inputs available at this stage.

    [All 157 people on board Ethiopian Airlines flight killed in crash]

    "The DGCA will continue to closely monitor the situation and may impose/ take any other operational/ maintenance measures/ restrictions based on the information received from accident investigation agency/ FAA/ Boeing," the regulator said in a statement.

    [Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX fleet after deadly crash]

    The watchdog has also asked the airlines to ensure various requirements are complied with by engineering and maintenance personnel with respect to 737 MAX planes. The operators have to ensure that no B737– 8 MAX aircraft in their fleet is operated without compliance with DGCA's latest directions with effect from 1200 hours on March 12, the statement said.

    PTI

