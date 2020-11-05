A day after ED raids, drama unfolds in front of Bineesh Kodiyeri’s home

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 05: Drama unfolded outside the home of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (M).

His relatives staged a dharna in front of his house here claiming that Kodiyeri's wife and children were detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Officials from the ED officials said that they refused to sign the documents and materials seized from the house.

The chairman of the State Children's Commission was denied permission to meet the family.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Kerala in connection with the money laundering case against Kodiyeri.

Raids were carried out in the premises of Anas Valiyaparambath, Kannur District Cricket Association, one office bearer and a friend of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thalassery and Kannur districts.

The ED had found that the business built by Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary were allegedly from the proceeds of a narcotics trade and transfer posting of bureaucrats.

A lot of information has been in trickling in from the interrogation of Anoop Mohammad, the Bengaluru-based drug peddler, who was arrested by the ED.