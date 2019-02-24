A day after blaze at Aero India, 174 cars gutted in Chennai fire

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Feb 24: A day after Aero Show fire, almost 176 cars were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the parking lot of a private taxi operator near Porur in Chennai on Sunday.

After a distress call that came in at 2.05 pm, eight fire tenders from Egmore reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two hours, The News Minute reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police investigation underway.

On Saturday, about 300 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the parking lot opposite the Indian Air Force's Yelahanka air base in Karnataka where the Aero India Show was underway.