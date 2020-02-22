  • search
    The curious case of 'missing' Tigers from Ranthambore

    Jaipur, Feb 22: 26 tigers have gone "missing" in the Ranthambore National Park (RNP), sending alarm bells ringing for forest department in Rajasthan.

    Claiming that 26 tigers were missing from Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan, BJP MP and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Diya Kumari has written to the Union environment minister, demanding a high level inquiry in the matter.

    A curious case of missing Tigers from Ranthambore

    Kumari said a report has been submitted to the state government, stating that 26 tigers are missing from the park, which is located in Sawai Madhopur district.

    The MP also stated in her letter that the attitude of officials concerned and authorities of the park was "half-hearted and lackadaisical".

    "A national park is supposed to conserve the endangered animals and not lead to the decrease in their numbers," she said in her letter, written on Wednesday.

    She also said the poachers must be identified, caught and strict action must be taken against them to prevent recurrence of incidents.

    Explained: Why Pakistan remained in the grey list

    Earlier, on Monday, BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya had also raised the issue of missing tigers in Ranthambhore during Zero Hour in the assembly.

    6 tigers go missing in 2018

    In 2018, the authorities reported that it couldn't track the tiger cubs litter of tigress T-83 known as Lightning.

    Prior to that another missing report was filed regarding the missing T-77, a sub-adult male tiger from zone 10, taking the total tally of missing tiger to be 6 in the year 2018.

    Capacity of 50 Tigers but houses 71 Tigers

    The Ranthambore forest has a capacity of 50 tigers but currently houses 71 tigers.

    In such a situation, either the tigers will have a mutual conflict or they will come out of the forest into the human populated areas. The simple solution to this is that corridors should be built for tigers.

    Not enough space for male tiger in Ranthambore

    Reportedly, Ranthambore does not have enough space for a male tiger. A tiger should have at three tigresses, but a deteriorating male tigers has also caused concern in the region.

    Need to build tiger corridors

    India has a total of 50 tiger reserves, spanning an area of 71,027 square kilometres.

    Of this, only 40,340 square kilometres is the core tiger habitat, while the rest of the area are 'buffer' forests.

    A tiger corridor is a stretch of land linking tiger habitats, allowing movement of tigers, prey and other wildlife.

    India's tiger count

    In July last year, the Narendra Modi government had announced that India's tiger population had increased by 33 per cent since the last estimation.

    According to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the country has an estimated 2,967 tigers - which is about 70 per cent of the global tiger population.

    Ranatambore- popular destination for tigers

    Being considered as one of the famous and former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur, today the Ranthambore National Park terrain is major wildlife tourist attraction spot that has pulled the attention of many wildlife lovers in this destination.

