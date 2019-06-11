A CPI-CPM merger on the cards soon

New Delhi, June 11: With their existence under question in the wake of the poor showing the Lok Sabha elections, the Left parties are likely to merge.

If this goes through then one may see the CPI and CPM merging as one unit. The matter has already been discussed by the heads of the CPI and CPM and in the days to come there would be further talks on this issue.

It may be recalled that following its May 29 meeting, the CPI's national executive adopted a resolution for the emergence of one communist party. The resolution said that the time had come for the re-unification of the communist movement and re-working of strategies and re-energising of the activities.

The party had however said that re-unification would not ideally mean a merger. It would mean that all Left parties should work together and pave the way for one political party.

This is not the first time that the parties have tried to merge. Attempts were made in 1986 and in the mid-1990s, but on both occasions, the plans did not materialise.