    A close call as of now in Jharkhand

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Early trends show that the fight is a close one in Jharkhand. Half an hour into counting and both the BJP and the JMM-Congress combine are leading in 15 seats each.

    The JMM's chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading in Dumka. Counting is currently underway on 81 seats. Elections were held in five phases and all exit polls suggested that the BJP would lose the state.

    BJP would need 26 more for a majority

    The overall voter turn out was at 65.23 per cent this year. The last elections saw a voter turn out of 66.53 per cent.

      NEWS AT NOON, 23rd DECEMBER, 2019

      While counting began at 8 am, the first result would be out at 1 pm. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and the lowest round at two seats, Chandankyari and Torpa.

      The magic number to form the government is 41. While the BJP is leading in 15, the Congress is ahead in 8 and the JMM in 7. The RJD, AJSU, JVMP are ahead in 1, 5 and 2 seats respectively. As per the current trends, the BJP would need 26 more for a majority, while the Congress and its allies need 25 seats more.

