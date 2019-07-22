  • search
    A call from Gowda, which got Mayawati to intervene in the Karnataka political crisis

    Bengaluru, July 22: Ahead of the trust vote in the Karnataka legislative assembly, there was some amount of confusion with regard to the lone BSP MLA from Kollegal, N Mahesh.

    He had said on Sunday that he would not be attending the assembly on Monday. However, BSP supremo, Mayawati tweeted on Sunday saying that she had instructed Mahesh to vote for the coalition.

    A call from Gowda, which got Mayawati to intervene in the Karnataka political crisis
    H D Deve Gowda and BSP supremo, Mayawati

    With Mahesh remaining firm on his stand, H D Deve Gowda called Danish Ali, the former JD(S) leader, who is now a BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh. Gowda sought through Ali, the intervention of Mayawati.

    Karnataka: Coalition pins hopes on Supreme Court ahead of trust vote

    Ali then met with Mayawati and sought her intervention into the matter. The BSP even flew in one of its leaders to Bengaluru to ensure that Mahesh attended the proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

    While this can be seen a minor boost to the coalition, the BJP however remained unperturbed with the developments. B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP chief in Karnataka expressed confidence that the H D Kumaraswamy government would fall. We have enough numbers, he said.

    karnataka government congress jds coalition hd devegowda trust vote

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
