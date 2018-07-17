A bridge over Kalahi river in Assam becomes symbol of resilience of villagers against govt’s apathy

Guwahati, July 17: There are moments when you wonder what the elected representatives are doing for their troubled subjects. The answer, unfortunately, is often "nothing".

Most often our VIPs become so blind towards the plight of the people that even after repeated requests to address the issue at hand, all one gets is silence from the authorities.

The villagers in Kamrup and Barpeta districts of Assam too have had a first-hand experience of government's negligence towards their long-pending demand of building a bridge over the Kalahi river.

Even after repeated requests to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, the authorities did nothing to build a bridge. Since there was no bridge, it was a herculean task for the villagers, especially the school-going children, to cross the river. During the monsoon season, as the river flows above the danger mark, crossing it even in a boat is fraught with dangers.

Finally, surrendering to the government's indifference to their problems, the villagers of both the districts came together and built a bridge with woods and bamboos.

Talking about the bridge, a villager told ANI, "The government had promised to construct a bridge but it never did. Many students use this bridge to get to their schools and colleges."

"Assam: Villagers of the Kamrup and Barpeta districts construct a bamboo bridge over Kalahi river. Villagers say, 'Government had promised to construct a bridge but it never did. Many students use this bridge to get to their schools and colleges.'," tweeted ANI.

While it is a matter of pride that the villagers built the bridge, the government must not remain detached to the problems of the people, thinking that they are equipped enough to do anything.