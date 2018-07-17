  • search

A bridge over Kalahi river in Assam becomes symbol of resilience of villagers against govt’s apathy

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Guwahati, July 17: There are moments when you wonder what the elected representatives are doing for their troubled subjects. The answer, unfortunately, is often "nothing".

    Most often our VIPs become so blind towards the plight of the people that even after repeated requests to address the issue at hand, all one gets is silence from the authorities.

    assam bridge
    Villagers build bridge over Kalahi river in Assam. Picture credit: @ANI

    The villagers in Kamrup and Barpeta districts of Assam too have had a first-hand experience of government's negligence towards their long-pending demand of building a bridge over the Kalahi river.

    Even after repeated requests to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, the authorities did nothing to build a bridge. Since there was no bridge, it was a herculean task for the villagers, especially the school-going children, to cross the river. During the monsoon season, as the river flows above the danger mark, crossing it even in a boat is fraught with dangers.

    Finally, surrendering to the government's indifference to their problems, the villagers of both the districts came together and built a bridge with woods and bamboos.

    Talking about the bridge, a villager told ANI, "The government had promised to construct a bridge but it never did. Many students use this bridge to get to their schools and colleges."

    "Assam: Villagers of the Kamrup and Barpeta districts construct a bamboo bridge over Kalahi river. Villagers say, 'Government had promised to construct a bridge but it never did. Many students use this bridge to get to their schools and colleges.'," tweeted ANI.

    While it is a matter of pride that the villagers built the bridge, the government must not remain detached to the problems of the people, thinking that they are equipped enough to do anything.

    Read more about:

    assam bridge river villagers bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue