Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1041
IND40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG8912
BJP657
IND102
OTH104
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG5212
BJP161
BSP+80
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS878
TDP, CONG+418
AIMIM25
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The assembly elections to the five states was dubbed as the big semi final ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    While it was more or less certain that TRS would take Telangana, the big news came from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, all three states ruled by the BJP.

    A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    The results in Madhya Pradesh has been a cliffhanger and the BJP and Congress were locked in a tough fight with each other. However in case of a hung house, as of now it appears as though the Congress is better suited to form the government as it could get the independents as well as the BSP to rally behind it.

    Also Read | Results of five states' Assembly elections to have their impact all through the winter session

    In Rajasthan, The Congress has crossed the magic number and looks all set to form the next government. In Chhattisgarh, the results are clear and the Congress has romped home comfortably.

    The Congress however lost in Mizoram and gave way to the MNF. Incidentally this was the last citadel in North East that the Congress had held on to.

    While the BJP has called this as a setback, it has also said that it would bounce back in 2019. However the news of the day is that the Congress has eroded into the BJP's bastions in the Hindi heartland.

    Also Read | BJP's southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

    There are several reasons attributed to the loss of the BJP. The Rajput crisis in Rajasthan, agrarian trouble in MP are some of the reasons behind the loss.

    In MP, the BJP put up its best fight. However Shivraj Singh Chouhan could not ensure a win despite his popularity. The Congress in fact led an aggressive campaign in MP and this led to a major dent for the BJP.

    Read more about:

    assembly elections congress bjp 2019 lok sabha elections telangana madhya pradesh rajasthan chhattisgarh mizoram

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue