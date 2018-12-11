Home News India A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The assembly elections to the five states was dubbed as the big semi final ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While it was more or less certain that TRS would take Telangana, the big news came from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, all three states ruled by the BJP.

The results in Madhya Pradesh has been a cliffhanger and the BJP and Congress were locked in a tough fight with each other. However in case of a hung house, as of now it appears as though the Congress is better suited to form the government as it could get the independents as well as the BSP to rally behind it.

Also Read | Results of five states' Assembly elections to have their impact all through the winter session

In Rajasthan, The Congress has crossed the magic number and looks all set to form the next government. In Chhattisgarh, the results are clear and the Congress has romped home comfortably.

The Congress however lost in Mizoram and gave way to the MNF. Incidentally this was the last citadel in North East that the Congress had held on to.

While the BJP has called this as a setback, it has also said that it would bounce back in 2019. However the news of the day is that the Congress has eroded into the BJP's bastions in the Hindi heartland.

Also Read | BJP's southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

There are several reasons attributed to the loss of the BJP. The Rajput crisis in Rajasthan, agrarian trouble in MP are some of the reasons behind the loss.

In MP, the BJP put up its best fight. However Shivraj Singh Chouhan could not ensure a win despite his popularity. The Congress in fact led an aggressive campaign in MP and this led to a major dent for the BJP.