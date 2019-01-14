A big section of AAP leaders expresses its willingness to join Congress after Sheila takes over

India

New Delhi, Jan 14: With the announcement of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit as the new Congress president of Delhi, a big number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have called up to the close associates of the former chief minister of Delhi to join the Congress. Some of them are old Congressmen.

They want to come back to the their parent organisation once again. Interestingly they have started making efforts immediately after the announcement of the name of Dikshit as the party chief of Delhi. Sources said that the Congress leaders started assessing the situation in the party that how the unrest in the AAP camp can be utilised for the gains of the party in Delhi when Lok Sabha elections are very close.

Dikhshit will take over charge of the party president on January 16, 2019 and where these old workers will be accommodated is being discussed among the senior party leaders. As far as alliance with the AAP is concerned, one faction of the Congress is opposing it. Dikshit has the experience of working as chief minister of the state for 15 year so she started assessing the matter. Actually the party workers are opposed to any alliance with AAP. So Dikshit is tight lipped.

One of his colleague who was active with her for 12 years as minister in her government Harun Yusuf too is helping her out. He is keeping a tab on the possible exodus from the AAP. This is to recall that the Congress has announced all the 280 block presidents. Dikshit does not want to change anyone on them.

So the Congress is considering to make some new cell in the party to accommodate these leaders in the Congress. Old workers are visiting him with their good wishers. All the three executive presidents Harun Yusuf, Devendra Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia too are meeting her to take her guidance.