A big push by the ISI in India as Rohingya Muslims get aggressive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Rohingya Muslims in India are getting aggressive and the ISI has been funding the training of several of them.

The Intelligence Bureau has said that several Rohingya Muslims in India have been roped in by the ISI. Further the ISI is also looking to push in several Rohingyas from Bangladesh into India, with an instruction to carry out subversive activities, an Intelligence Bureau official informed OneIndia.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba had decided that it would launch the Rohingyas in Jammu where there is a huge settlement. They are easy preys and all attempts have already been made to install an Islamic ideology into them. Incidents such as the one at Bodhgaya are all attempts to show solidarity with the Rohingyas and lure them into terror groups.

On the Rohingya issue, terror groups such as the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, Students Islamic Movement of India and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba work in tandem. While the JuMB is tasked with ensuring that recruitments take place in camps at Hyderabad, West Bengal and Assam, the SIMI focuses on the northern cities including Delhi. The focus of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been primarily Jammu and it sees overall operation.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been espousing this cause since 2012, when it launched the Difa-e-Musalman-e-Arakan conference in Pakistan to highlight the issue. Following this Saeed sent two of his men- Shahid Mahmood and Nadeem Awan to establish contacts with the Rohingyas. As part of this exercise, the target was the Jammu camp.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that this is a ticking time bomb and action has to be taken. There are several issues and the main one is that most of these persons are not documented, which makes tracking them extremely difficult. Take the case of the Jammu incident, the two persons lived in the country illegally for six years and easily slipped out without any documents. They even managed to leave behind a huge chunk of cash meant for nefarious activities, the officer further adds.

While relying on Intelligence Bureau reports, the Centre says that, "it has been found by the Central Government that many Rohingyas figured in suspected sinister designs of ISI

which has been responsible for spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The Centre also said that the Rohingyas have also been mobilising funds through hawala channels and procuring fake and fabricated Indian identity documents for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking.

"Many of them have managed to acquire fake and fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents like PAN and voter cards," the Centre also says.

"With serious security concern already in existence, more disturbing part is that there is an organised influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar through agents and touts facilitating illegal immigrant Rohingyas into India via Benapole-Haridaspur and Hilli (West Bengal), Sonamora (Tripura), Kolkata and Guwahati," the affidavit said and stressed that situation is seriously harming national security of the country."

The Centre also said that the number of illegal Rohingyas is around 40,000 and their continuance in India has serious national security ramifications and threats.

"India has open and porous borders with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar etc and had an easily navigable sea route with Pakistan as well as Sri Lanka making it vulnerable to a continuous threat of an influx of illegal immigration and resultant problems arising there from," the Centre also said.