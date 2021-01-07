A beautiful sight to behold: Chinese mock US on Capitol violence

Explained: With US Capitol storming, can Donald Trump be removed before his term ends on January 20?

New Delhi, Jan 07: Amidst the violence in the United States, several Chinese nationals took to Twitter to mock the incident.

@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as 'a beautiful sight to behold'," Global Times said a the tweet. The Global Times was referring to a comment by Pelosi about the mass pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong that were mostly peaceful in 2019. It remains to be seen if she will say the same about the recent developments in Capitol Hill, Global Times also said.

.@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as "a beautiful sight to behold" — it remains yet to be seen whether she will say the same about the recent developments in Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/91iXDzYpcO — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 7, 2021

"What happened in the Hong Kong Legislative Council last year is being repeated in the US Capitol," one user wrote.

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden''s victory in the November election. At least four people including a woman have died in the incident.