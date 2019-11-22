  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 22: A three page Common Minimum Programme is ready and this would be the basis of the government formation in Maharashtra.

    The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress would come together to form the government as most of the differences have been ironed out. A source informed OneIndia that it has been decided that there would be a Shiv Sena chief minister for 5 years.

    A 3 page CMP that the Maharashtra government would formed on
    NCP to hold the CM post for full tenure

    The source also informed that the three page CMP is focused around governance. The key focus areas would be farmers, education, health and unemployment. While the three parties have agreed in principle on the CMP, today would witness more meetings.

    NCP-Cong in 'complete unanimity'; now talks with Sena to finalise architecture of alliance

    The Shiv Sena has a crucial meeting of its MLAs today and this would be followed by another round of deliberations by the Congress and NCP. Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan said that the Congress and NCP are fully on the same page. The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut who said that it would be their chief minister for five years also added that nothing can stop them now from forming the government.

    The source also went on to add that there has been an understanding of the portfolios as well.

    Sources say that as per the arrangement, the Shiv Sena may have its Chief Minister for five years, while the Congress and NCP may have its deputies. However, for now, there is no talk on whether there would be a rotational chief minister.

    The deal says that Udhav Thackeray would be the chief minister for five years, while there would be a deputy from the Congress and NCP. The likely names for the deputies are Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.

    Further, the parties have also come to a conclusion on the sharing of the ministerial berths. The Shiv Sena would have 16 ministers while the NCP and Congress would have 15 and 12 respectively. The Maharashtra assembly allows a total of 42 ministers among the council of ministers.

