97% of health workers satisfied with COVID-19 vaccination process: Survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: Nearly 97 per cent of the 500,000 health workers surveyed post the COVID-19 vaccination said that they were satisfied with regard to the process, the Union Health Ministry said.

However at leat 11 per cent of them said that they were not properly informed about the adverse event following immunisation.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said, personalised SMSs are sent to all vaccinated beneficiaries a day after taking the first shot. A dedicated URL is sent through SMS with an option to upload answers to five questions. Those who do not reply to the SMS receive a call the next day, and if the call is not answered then there is a retry after four hours. Over 97% of the people were found to be satisfied with the overall vaccination experience.

Around 97 per cent of those surveyed said that social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site.

Around 98 per cent said that they were informed about the vaccination process and given the vaccine properly. 97 per cent said that they were asked to wait for 30 minutes post the vaccination for monitoring.

"Out of 37 lakh people whom we sent SMS, and followed it up by outbound calls, 512,128 replied. The replies have been analysed and 97 per cent were satisfied with overall vaccination experience," Rajesh Bhushan also said.