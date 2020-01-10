  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    94 civilian and 52 deaths of security personnel: Reds were most violent in 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The latest NCRB data shows that in the year 2018, the Leftwing extremists had committed the most crimes. There were 355 attacks on police stations along with government and private property as well in the year 2018, the latest data shows.

    In the report titled Crime in India 2018, it states that 163 civilians, including four informers were killed by anti-national elements. Further 117 security personnel also lost their lives. They included central paramilitary forces, Army, Home Guards and special police officers.

    94 civilian and 52 deaths of security personnel: Reds were most violent in 2018

    The Jihadis on the other hand were involved in 163 attacks.

    In the year 2018, the total number of terrorists killed stood at 247, which included 142 naxalites, 52 Jihadi terrorists and 51 other terrorists. In 2017 they had killed 132 security personnel and 137 civilians.

    Average 80 murders, 91 rapes reported daily in 2018: NCRB data

    Further the report states that naxalites were responsible for 94 civilian deaths and also caused 52 fatal casualties among the security forces. The anti-national elements also looted 1,051 arms-including 54 rifles, 15 AK series guns, 15 INSAS and 14 SLRs from police and central forces.

    They also snatched 17 night vision cameras, 18 GPS sets and 17 binoculars. Among the recoveries were 302 mobile phones, 70 kilograms of drugs, 18 wireless sets and Rs 49 lakh in cash.

    More SECURITY PERSONNEL News

    Read more about:

    security personnel deaths civilians ncrb

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue