    93 detained outside Assam Bhawan as students protest demanded release of RTI activist

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 23: Ninety-three students were detained from outside Assam Bhawan on Monday when they were demanding the release of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state.

    There was heavy police deployment and barricading outside the venue even before the protesters reached there and the students claimed that they were detained as soon as they began their agitation.

    The police said 93 students, including 52 women, were detained and they were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, the police said.

    The protest call was given by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU). Before the protest outside Assam Bhawan, 46 students were detained from outside UP Bhawan when they reached there to protest police action on civilians in the state during the protests against the new citizenship law.

    CJI's office comes under RTI Act says SC

    When protesters reached the venue, they were told that prohibitory orders are in place, which ban the assembly of four or more persons.

    Students claimed that they were roughed up while they were being detained. At the police station, they sang songs demanding freedom.

    assam

