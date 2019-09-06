90 hours, 425 questions: How CBI grilled Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi, Sep 06: Congress stalwart Chidambaram, under the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody in connection with the INX Media case, was asked about 425 questions during 90 hours of interrogation sessions spread over 14 days.

The questioning hovered around Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, mail exchanges and relations of Chidambaram's son Karti with other accused, among others.

The investigation also included his face-to-face confrontation with former additional secretary in the Finance Ministry Sindhushree Khullar and director Prabodh Saxena, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Last two days in the custody were little relaxing for 73-year-old Chidambaram as hardly any questioning took place during that period, they said.

Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP, was sent to the Tihar Jail in judicial custody on the request of the CBI after the expiry of 15-day custody with the agency.

INX media case: CBI court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail till Sept 19

After questioning former finance minister P Chidambaram in custody, the CBI may file a charge sheet this month in the INX Media case related to Rs 305 crore of foreign investment clearance given to the company in alleged violation of norms, sources said on Thursday.

The agency is looking to file a charge sheet in case this month and will keep further investigation open, they said.

About 11 entities may be charged in the first charge sheet in the case, the sources said without elaborating on the issue.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in a dramatic raid at his house in full media glare with probe agency personnel even scaling the boundary walls of his posh bungalow in Jor Bagh area here to gain entry.