    90 health workers infected with COVID-19; total cases cross 8,000-mark

    New Delhi, Apr 12: At least 90 healthcare workers including doctors and nurses were infected with COVID-19 in India.

    The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,356 on Sunday.

    Representational Image

    As per the latest Health Ministry figures, there are a total of 7,367 active cases and 716 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The ministry put the death toll due to COVID-19 in India at 273.

    Meanwhile, India's lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks till 30 April, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states.

    Four states - Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana - have already announced an extension of the lockdown till the end of this month.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
